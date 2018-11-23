Saudi Arabia Dismisses Amnesty Reports on Torture, Human Rights as 'Baseless'

On Tuesday, Amnesty International said in a report that Saudi Arabian authorities have tortured and sexually harassed detained human rights activists, including a number of women.

Saudi Arabia stated Friday that the reports about torture, issued by the human rights watchdogs Amnesty International, were 'baseless', the Ministry of Media said in a statement.

"The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia categorically and strongly denies the allegations made by them. The wild claims made, quoting anonymous 'testimonies' or 'informed sources', are simply wrong," the ministry said.

The ministry's statement comes after Amnesty International released a report on Tuesday in which it claimed that "the activists were repeatedly tortured by electrocution and flogging, leaving some unable to walk or stand properly."

The torture allegations come with Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad facing international condemnation over the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.