Syrian Military Destroys Militants' Ammunition at Test Range Near Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian military destroyed ammunition discovered near Damascus after the liberation of the territory from militants, head of the 166th sapper unit Ali Suleyman has stated.

"The territory has a lot of improvised road mines that were planted by terrorists and used against Syrian troops… The majority of these improvised explosive devises were discovered by Syrian sappers on the roads after the territory had been liberated from militants," Suleyman told reporters.

All explosive devices found in the suburbs of Damascus are being brought to a test range near the city.

Some of them are used to destroy buildings damaged by the war that cannot be restored, he said.

As the armed conflict in Syria seems to be nearing its end and Damascus has regained control over vast territories that were previously controlled by terrorist groups and rebels.

At the same time, Syria has already launched the reconstruction process and started welcoming back the refugees. The first checkpoint was opened on August 25, 2018, enabling internally displaced Syrians to get back to their homes.