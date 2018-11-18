Khashoggi's Body Parts Possibly Taken Out of Turkey in Suitcases - Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The dismembered body of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi could have been taken out of Turkey, where he was murdered, in suitcases, with those transferring the body taking advantage of their diplomatic immunity, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"They [Saudi nationals suspected of having murdered Khashoggi] left Turkey in three or four hours after the murder. Perhaps, they have secretly taken out Khashoggi's dissected body in suitcases, facing no problems because of their diplomatic immunity," Akar said at the Halifax International Security Forum on November 17, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak.

Earlier this day, US President Donald Trump announced that he would receive a full report on the murder of Khashoggi on November 19 or 20.

The statement comes days after, the Saudi Prosecutor General's Office stated that the journalist had been killed with a drug injection, and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate, adding that a total of 21 people had been detained in relation to the case.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, went missing on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in the Turkish capital of Istanbul. After initially denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts, Riyadh admitted later in October that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.