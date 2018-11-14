Register
18:26 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015

    UK, France, US Lack ‘Political Courage’ to Pressure Saudis Over Yemen - HRW

    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    PARIS (Sputnik) - London, Paris and Washington are lacking "political courage" to pressure Saudi Arabia over the actions of the Riyadh-led coalition in the Yemeni conflict and to ensure that Riyadh is held accountable, Bruno Stagno-Ugarte, the deputy executive director for advocacy at Human Rights Watch told Sputnik.

    "[There is] the absence of political courage in Western capitals, in particular, in basically putting more pressure on Saudi Arabia and the UAE in terms of not taking these Yemeni civilians as hostages of this incredibly dire humanitarian embargo that they have imposed on Yemen … Unfortunately, London, Paris and Washington have made it easy on Saudi Arabia trying to avoid accountability," Stagno-Ugarte said.

    Soldiers stand on a tank of the Saudi-led coalition deployed on the outskirts of the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on August 3, 2015, during a military operation against Shiite Huthi rebels and their allies.
    © AFP 2018 / Saleh Al-Obeidi
    Saudi-Led Coalition Agrees to Evacuate Injured Houthis From Yemen - UK Office
    According to the HRW deputy executive director for advocacy, Western nations, with the exception of the Netherlands and Canada, were not particularly "enthused with the idea of having an independent international commission looking into alleged war crimes" in Yemen.

    This position has been confirmed by a report issued in August, where UN experts found that all sides in Yemeni conflict may be responsible for war crimes.

    Stagno-Ugarte stressed that "there has not been a sufficient concern for the cholera epidemic, the famine, the humanitarian embargo, but also the many war crimes that have been committed by all sides, the inability to really have credible investigations in the alleged war crimes committed by all sides."

    READ MORE: Trump Nominates Ex-CENTCOM Chief to Be US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

    Rights groups have criticized the Saudi-led coalition, while the European Parliament urged for an arms embargo on Riyadh in a resolution passed in late October.

    Saudi Testimony on Yemen Should Be Treated as Critically as Explanations on Khashoggi

    Riyadh’s statements on Yemen, where the Saudi-led coalition is backing the government against a rebel movement, should be treated just as critically as its explanations regarding the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Bruno Stagno-Ugarte underlined.

    "If we don’t believe the Saudi stories vis-a-vis Jamal Khashoggi, why would we want to believe the Saudi stories vis-a-vis the alleged war crimes committed in Yemen?" Stagno-Ugarte said.

    The statement concerned the Khashoggi case, when a long-term critic of the Saudi policies, disappeared on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate.

    READ MORE: Khashoggi Killing Tape 'Shocked' Saudi Intel Officer — Erdogan

    Saudi Arabia's acknowledgement that journalist Jamal Khashoggi had been killed in a fight inside the consulate came after two weeks of denials and growing pressure from the Western allies to provide explanations. Turkey, which has conducted a separate probe into the case, claims that Khashoggi was assassinated by a hit squad sent from Saudi Arabia.

    Yemen Pro-Government Forces Halt Offensive on Key Port to Evacuate Civilians

    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Saudi Arabia Gains Global Weight, Diversifies Economy Away From Oil - Economists
    Meanwhile, a major offensive by pro-government Yemeni troops on the port city of Al Hudaydah was paused to evacuate civilians, Al Arabiya TV reported, citing military sources.

    As the media defined, humanitarian corridors are being created to let civilians and aid workers escape before fighting resumed. According to the sources, the assault would continue until Al Hudaydah and the entire west coast was freed from Houthis, a Shiite rebel movement that took over much of Yemen three years ago.

    READ MORE: US Mulls Ending Aerial Refueling For Saudi Coalition Jets Over Yemen — Reports

    The forces loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi have been aided since 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition, whose airstrikes account for the greater number of the deaths, the UN says.

    The battle for Al Hudaydah, Yemen’s largest Red Sea port, has disrupted humanitarian supplies to the war-stricken country, putting half of the population at risk of starvation.

    The Saudi-led coalition is backing the government of the country in its clash with the Houthi movement. In particular, the coalition has been carrying out airstrikes in Yemen.

    Related:

    Trump Nominates Ex-CENTCOM Chief to Be US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
    Bolton: Khashoggi’s Killing Audio Recording Doesn’t Implicate Saudi Crown Prince
    Saudi-Led Coalition Agrees to Evacuate Injured Houthis From Yemen - UK Office
    Khashoggi Killing Tape 'Shocked' Saudi Intel Officer – Erdogan
    Tags:
    courage, embargo, murder, war crimes, United Nations, Human Rights Watch, Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse