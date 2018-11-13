Palestinian Man Seems to Be Only Victim in Shelling From Gaza - Police

ASHKELON (Israel) (Sputnik) - A Palestinian man has become the only victim in Israel, who was killed as a result of shelling from the Gaza Strip, spokesman for Israeli Police Micky Rosenfeld told Sputnik.

According to Rozenfeld, the major damage was caused by the shell, which partially destroyed the four-story building in the large Israeli city of Ashkelon, where 13 people were injured and one man was killed.

"I can confirm that it was a Palestinian. He was here in the apartment. We intend to figure out what he was doing here, whether he had a permit to work in Israel. He was found under the rubble and his death was confirmed," Rosenfeld said.

Over 50 Israeli civilians were injured and seven Palestinians were killed as a result of the latest wave of violence.

The recent clashes between Israel and the Hamas militant group running Gaza erupted on Monday after a Hamas commander was killed in a covert Israeli operation. An Israeli officer also died in the ensuing gunfight. The Israeli military said it had intercepted over 100 out of the 460 rockets fired from Gaza over the past day, and attacked 160 militants' targets in the enclave. Both sides have suffered casualties.