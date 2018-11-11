Register
11 November 2018
    In this image made from video provided by Hadi Al-Abdallah, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, smoke rises after airstrikes in Kafr Nabel of the Idlib province, western Syria, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015.

    Militant Shelling Kills at Least 6 Syrian Soldiers in Hama – Russian MoD

    © AP Photo / Hadi Al-Abdallah
    Middle East
    105

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of six Syrian servicemen were killed, while five others were injured in the attacks in Syria’s western-central province of Hama, the Russian Defense Ministry said late on Saturday.

    “Over the past 24 hours, insurgents attacked Tel-Maraq, Tell Bizam, Qubeybat-abu-al-Houda, Halfaya in Hama province, Ikko, Latakia province, Shukaydila and Zakhabia in Aleppo province, and western outskirts of Aleppo city. During an attack at Tall-Maraq in Hama province, two Syrian servicemen were wounded. Six Syrian servicemen died and three were wounded in Hama province as a result an attack at Halfaya,” the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

    Smoke rises after airstrikes targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    US-Led Coalition Strikes Kill 26 Civilians in Eastern Syria - Reports
    Moreover, ceasefire violations have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

    The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides has also held a meeting with the local authorities of eastern province of Deir ez-Zor to discuss restoration of infrastructure.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

    READ MORE: Terrorists in Rukban Camp Use Civilians as Human Shields — UN Refugee Agency

    Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

