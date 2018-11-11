Militant Shelling Kills at Least 6 Syrian Soldiers in Hama – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of six Syrian servicemen were killed, while five others were injured in the attacks in Syria’s western-central province of Hama, the Russian Defense Ministry said late on Saturday.

“Over the past 24 hours, insurgents attacked Tel-Maraq, Tell Bizam, Qubeybat-abu-al-Houda, Halfaya in Hama province, Ikko, Latakia province, Shukaydila and Zakhabia in Aleppo province, and western outskirts of Aleppo city. During an attack at Tall-Maraq in Hama province, two Syrian servicemen were wounded. Six Syrian servicemen died and three were wounded in Hama province as a result an attack at Halfaya,” the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar US-Led Coalition Strikes Kill 26 Civilians in Eastern Syria - Reports

Moreover, ceasefire violations have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides has also held a meeting with the local authorities of eastern province of Deir ez-Zor to discuss restoration of infrastructure.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

READ MORE: Terrorists in Rukban Camp Use Civilians as Human Shields — UN Refugee Agency

Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.