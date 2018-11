Hezbollah Leader Vows to Respond to Any Israeli Attack on Lebanon - Reports

Historically tense relations between Israel and the Lebanon-based group hit a new low this autumn after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of building a missile factory and hiding it in the civilian infrastructure of Beirut's international airport.

During a televised speech on Saturday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that the movement would retaliate to any Israeli attack on Lebanon.

"Any attack will definitely and certainly be responded to," he said.

Tensions between Lebanon and Israel escalated earlier this year, with high-ranking officials from both nations openly mulling the possibility of a military conflict.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW