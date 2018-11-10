Palestinians Hurl Stones at Qatari Ambassador's Motorcade – Reports

According to the SAMA news agency, the incident occurred when the ambassador visited the Al Awda camp in the eastern part of the enclave. The visit was made amid massive Palestinian anti-Israeli protests, known as the Great March of Return, with Emadi planning to join the protesters.
The Great March of Return started in late March with some 220 Palestinians, including children and media workers having been killed by Israeli troops.
Qatar is currently boosting its financial support for Palestine amid the UN decision to decrease its aid for the Palestinians.
