Saudi Crown Prince Lays Foundation of Nuclear Research Reactor - Reports

The crown prince also laid the foundation stone for the aircraft manufacturing plant, the publication said.
Riyadh seeks to create its own nuclear power plant with two reactors, which will produce from 2 to 3.2 gigawatts of electricity to satisfy the country's demand for electric power.
In February, Russia's Rosatom has submitted an application to participate in a tender for the construction of two NPP units in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh was initially expected to announce results of the tender for the construction of nuclear power plants before 2019.
However, later reports indicated that the contractor might be chosen as late as in 2020.
