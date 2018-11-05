Car Explosion in South-East of Tel Aviv Kills 2 Men (VIDEO)

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Two men were killed as a car exploded in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, local police said in a statement on Monday.

The incident occurred in the southeastern Tel Aviv's neighborhood of Hatikva. Both men, each aged around 30, were inside the exploded car.

"One car exploded, and another car caught fire… Two deceased men were found on the scene," the statement read.

The two men killed in the car explosion in Hatikva Tel Aviv are known to police, one of the men was the right hand man for a crime organisation located outside of Israel…. pic.twitter.com/N27SObR7Ow — Yitz (@Greenslime_) November 4, 2018

According to the police, this was an incident of a criminal nature, not related to terrorism. An investigation into the incident is underway.