Three Syrian Servicemen Killed in Militants' Attack in Hama Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three Syrian servicemen were killed and four others were injured in an attack by illegal armed groups in the country's western Hama province, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Over the past day they attacked settlement Ruyset-Iskander in Latakia province, and settlement Tel Maraq in Hama province. As a result of the attack at Tell Maraq, three Syrian servicemen died and four were wounded," the center said in a daily press briefing, as quoted in a statement published on the Defense Ministry's website on Thursday.

The Russian center said it had held no humanitarian campaigns over the past 24 hours.

Russia has been supporting Syria's government in its fight against terrorism. Moreover, the Russian center is providing humanitarian assistance to Syrians and is backing the authorities' rebuilding efforts.