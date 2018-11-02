Saudi-Led Coalition Reports Striking Missile, Drone Sites at Sanaa Airport

DOHA (Sputnik) – The Saudi-led coalition held air strikes on ballistic missile and drone sites at the international airport of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the coalition’s spokesman, Turki Maliki, said on Friday.

"The General Forces Command has launched an operation to destroy ballistic missiles and drones that were launched from the Sanaa airport and the Delmi air base. The coalition struck military targets in the area of the Delmi base in Sanaa and destroyed ballistic missile launch sites and drone stations," Maliki told Al Ekhbariya broadcaster.

Operation of Sanaa International Airport had not been affected by the coalition’s strikes so the schedule of flights of UN officials and humanitarian organizations’ missions remained unchanged, Maliki pointed out.

The Saudi-led coalition has been supporting the Yemeni government in its conflict with the Houthi movement, raging since 2015. The rebels have repeatedly attacked the coalition’s targets in Riyadh and other locations with missiles and drones, prompting response moves by Saudi Arabia and its allies.