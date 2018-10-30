Russia Registers Ceasefire Violations in Syrian Latakia, Hama Provinces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria has registered several ceasefire violations in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Hama over the past 24 hours, the center said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Over the past day they attacked Tall-Bazzam, and Maan (two times) in Hama province, and Ikko in Latakia province," the bulletin read.

The center has held two humanitarian actions over the past 24 hours, delivering 3.9 tonnes of food to settlements located in the Syrian provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Hama, while the residents of the city of Aleppo received one tonne of fresh-baked bread, the center added.

The total number of humanitarian actions carried out by the center amounts to 1,976, with over 3,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargo delivered, according to the bulletin.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides urges leaders of illegal armed formations operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone to cease hostilities and move towards peaceful settlement of the situation in areas they occupy," the bulletin read.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria, while Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, operating in the country, and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.