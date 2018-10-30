UN Halts Aid to Rukban Camp in Syria Over 'Real Security Threat' – Official

"The decision to postpone the Rukban humanitarian convoy, which was planned for 27 October 2018, is based on available information of real security threat against the convoy," Ali Zaatari, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Syria, said in a statement.
READ MORE: Jordan, Russia, US Seek Return of Rukban Camp Refugees — Foreign Minister
He also confirmed that a discussion was underway to "identify means to deliver the humanitarian assistance while ensuring the safety of the humanitarian workers."
The camp has been without much-needed assistance since last January and the sense of desperation is growing as more children continue to die due to lack of healthcare and poor sanitary conditions, Lowcock warned.
All comments
Show new comments (0)