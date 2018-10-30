UN Halts Aid to Rukban Camp in Syria Over 'Real Security Threat' – Official

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The last week decision of the United Nations to postpone life-saving aid delivery to a camp housing displaced Syrians near Jordan's border was prompted by a real security threat to the convoy, a UN envoy said on Tuesday.

"The decision to postpone the Rukban humanitarian convoy, which was planned for 27 October 2018, is based on available information of real security threat against the convoy," Ali Zaatari, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Syria, said in a statement.

He also confirmed that a discussion was underway to "identify means to deliver the humanitarian assistance while ensuring the safety of the humanitarian workers."

Zaatari's comments follow UN aid chief's Mark Lowcock statement made on Monday that the joint UN-Syrian Red Crescent convoy from Damascus was to deliver assistance for 50,000 people and vaccines for 10,000 children, but reports of insecurity along the route put the plans on hold.

The camp has been without much-needed assistance since last January and the sense of desperation is growing as more children continue to die due to lack of healthcare and poor sanitary conditions, Lowcock warned.