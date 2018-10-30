Turkish Forces 'Neutralize' 3 Kurdish Militants in Country's East - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as three militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were either killed or captured by the Turkish forces in eastern Bingol province, local media reported, citing the governor's office.

The militants were spotted in Bingol's Genc district on Monday following an operation by the Provincial Gendarmerie Command and National Intelligence Service (MIT), according to the Anadolu news agency.

The intelligence operation in the region is ongoing, the agency reported.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union, collapsed over a series of attacks allegedly committed by the PKK militants. The Turkish forces are involved in anti-PKK raids across the country and in northern Iraq.