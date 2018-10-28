Red Crescent Delivers Aid to Flooded Al-Hasakah in Northeast Syria

"The relief team conducted the needed assessment and registration, while other teams distributed 130 food parcels provided by the ICRC," it said in a press release.
The Red Crescent also said it was ready to deliver emergency aid to displaced Syrians in the Rukban camp in the southeast on the border with Jordan. It confirmed that a joint mission with the UN was delayed over logistic issues and security concerns. The Russian military said Saturday the United States had failed to secure the area around its At Tanf base.
The Rukban refugee camp, which now hosts about 50,000-60,000 people, is located in Syria's At Tanf district (Homs province) near the Jordanian border, next to a US military base where Syrian opposition forces are being trained. Moscow and Damascus, on one side, and Washington on the other accuse each other of hindering the delivery of UN humanitarian assistance to the area.
