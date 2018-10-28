Untoched by Civil War: Syrian Island of Arwad Waiting for Tourists - Authorities

Some 5,000 people are currently living on the island. Arwad is known for its extensive history as it was settled by the Phoenicians. Over the centuries, it has been controlled by Egypt, the Roman Empire and even France, among others.
#Syria_The_Most_Beautiful_Initiative…— maytham (@maytham956) 30 августа 2018 г.
In cooperation with Tartus Governorate, #Ministry_of_Tourism launches; "#Cleaning_Campaign " at #Arwad_Island on the 4th of September targeting Youth Communities … pic.twitter.com/N66bvtyrVc
At its height, Phoenicia possessed trading ports in modern day Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus and north Africa. Currently, Arwad is a small fishing enclave with a developing tourist economy. local authorities said Sunday that Arwad, Syria’s only inhabited island located several miles from the western city of Tartus, is ready to host foreign tourists.
Arwad Island Summer 🌞🚤 #Tartous #Syria pic.twitter.com/hAAm2H8GBT— G (@SyrianLionesss) 28 августа 2018 г.
It has reportedly been untouched by the Syrian Civil War.
جزيرة أرواد.. اليوم— التغريدة السورية 🇸🇾 (@TheSyrianTweet) 29 сентября 2018 г.
Arwad Island, Today
L'île d'Arwad, aujourd'hui
By: Yamen Dib#Syria963 #Destination_Syria963 #Our_Syria pic.twitter.com/v4QaUbqkaV
While the civil war in Syria is not completely over yet, Damascus has already regained control over vast territories that had fallen into the hands of militants over the course of the war. The Syrian government can now pay significant attention to the reconstruction of the affected areas. While Russia and Iran, along Turkey, are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, they are also assisting in the reconstruction of the country's cities and infrastructure, largely destroyed in over seven years of clashes between the Syrian government, opposition and militant groups.
