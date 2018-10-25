At Least 19 Killed, 10 Injured in Saudi-Led Coalition Air Raid in Yemen - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 19 people have been killed and 10 others wounded by the US-Saudi air strikes on Yemen’s western city of Bayt al Faqih located in the vicinity of the port city of Al Hudaydah on Wednesday, local media reported.

The air raid had been held hours after the previous strikes that killed three civilians, including a minor child, and injured six other people, the Masirah TV channel reported.

A recent UN report said Saudi-led coalition airstrikes – which have hit open-air markets, health clinics, schools, funerals and weddings, according to published reports — have been blamed for most of more than 16,000 civilians killed or injured in the Yemen conflict over the past three years.

UN Humanitarian Chief Warns of Imminent Horrific Famine in Yemen

The Saudi-led international coalition has been carrying air strikes in Yemen in support of the country’s government, fighting against the rebel Houthi group since 2015. Both sides have been accused by international organizations and rights groups of committing hostilities against the Yemeni civilians.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock said Tuesday that Yemen is on the brink of a famine the likes of which have never been seen before. Lowcock told the UN Security Council that the total number of people facing pre-famine conditions in Yemen coud soon reach 14 million. UN Humanitarian Coordinator stressed that the fierce clashes and airstrikes on the Red Sea port city of Hudaydah have blocked the eastern road to Sana, impacting food convoys from key ports that feed northern Yemen.

US Air Force Special Operations Command chief Lt. Gen. Brad Webb said at a press briefing last week that the US had no plans to change its logistical support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.