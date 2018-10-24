Turkish Police Receive Permission to Search Well at Saudi Consulate - Reports

Saudi authorities have granted Turkish police permission to inspect the well in the garden of the residence of the country's general consulate in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the murder of opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi, NTV reported Wednesday, citing an investigative source.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that the Saudi Consulate General had prohibited Turkish police from inspecting the well during their search of the diplomatic mission and the residence of the Consul General.

On Tuesday, Turkey's Patriotic Party (VATAN) leader Dogu Perincek told Sputnik citing security sources that the body of the murdered journalist had been found in a well in the residence of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.

Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, had been working as a columnist for The Washington Post.

The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday via state television that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.

Riyadh has arrested 18 people over their involvement in the incident, while at least five Saudi officials have been dismissed as the Khashoggi case was gaining momentum.