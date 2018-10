MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded in the Syrian province of Latakia and on the outskirts of Aleppo city over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement on Saturday.

"Over the past day, insurgents attacked Rois-Usleyman in Latakia province and western outskirts of Aleppo city," the statement read.

© Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov

The center once again called on militants operating in Idlib de-escalation zone to join the truce.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.