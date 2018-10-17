Suspected Organizer of Ahvaz Terror Attack Killed in Iraq – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A suspected organizer of the recent terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz was killed by the Iraqi forces, local media reported citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday that Abu Dhoha, an “emir” of the Daesh* terror group, was killed along with four other terrorists during an operation carried out by the Iraqi security forces in the province of Diyala.

On September 22, gunmen opened fire at a military parade in Ahvaz. Saudi-backed Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahwaz has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the US-backed states of the region of being responsible for the terrorist attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the attack was perpetrated by the “regional terror sponsors and their US masters.”

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.