Suspected Organizer of Ahvaz Terror Attack Killed in Iraq – Reports

The Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday that Abu Dhoha, an “emir” of the Daesh* terror group, was killed along with four other terrorists during an operation carried out by the Iraqi security forces in the province of Diyala.
READ MORE: Iranian President Decries Haley's Remark on Terrorist Attack in Ahvaz
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the US-backed states of the region of being responsible for the terrorist attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the attack was perpetrated by the “regional terror sponsors and their US masters.”
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)