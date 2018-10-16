Turkish Police Leave Saudi Consulate After Probe of Journalist’s Vanishing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkish police left Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Istanbul after having conducted a probe of the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the TRT broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Turkish media reported that the joint Saudi-Turkish working group on the issue held a meeting in the police department in Istanbul. After that Turkish police officers were allowed to enter the Saudi consulate in the city.

© AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE Body of Vanished Saudi Journalist Might Have Been Dissolved in Acid - Reports

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went missing in Turkey on October 2. According to the journalist's fiancee, he was invited to the Saudi consulate but never left the consulate building. Media reported that Turkish investigators believe the journalist was murdered inside the consulate, but Saudi Arabia has claimed that Khashoggi went missing after he left the building and authorized access to the consulate for the Turkish authorities.

READ MORE: Google Pulls Out Saudi Business Conference Amid Missing Journalist Scandal

A number of states, including Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, have expressed serious concerns over the journalist's disappearance. US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to "punish" Riyadh if it was proven to be behind the suspected killing.