Police Conducting Search Operation in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia's policies, has been missing since October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a marriage document, as reported by Turkish media. The Saudi authorities said that the journalist left the consulate on the same day that he arrived.
Following the incident, Riyadh let the Turkish authorities conduct a search operation in the consulate, while also sending a security delegation to assist in the investigation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)