At Least 2 Syrian Soldiers Killed as Militants Shell Latakia - Russian MoD

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (3) and Aleppo (6). The Turkish side has registered no cases of ceasefire violation," the ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in its daily bulletin.
Meanwhile, the center has held two humanitarian operations over the past 24 hours, delivering 900 food sets totaling nearly four tonnes to civilians in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor.
The number of areas, which signed reconciliation agreements, has remained the same and amounts to 2,518, the bulletin said. The number of armed formations claiming that they observe the ceasefire has not changed either, standing at 234.
READ MORE: Syria Calls on UN to Probe Use of Banned White Phosphorus by US-Led Coalition
Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, while Moscow has also been assisting Damascus by supporting the government forces' fight against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to civilians.
All comments
Show new comments (0)