Macron to Talk to Turkish President, Saudi Crown Prince About Missing Journo

"I haven't talked to the Turkish president, nor to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. I will certainly talk to them," Macron said, as quoted by the broadcaster.
France is demanding that those with any information about the recent disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian opposition journalist in Turkey, help establish the truth about the incident, the French Foreign Ministry has stated.
"The disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul on October 2 raises serious concerns about his fate. France demands that the facts [of his disappearance] be clearly established and all those who can help in finding out the truthfully participate in this," the ministry said in a statement.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Saudi authorities' comments on the issue are unconvincing and called for Riyadh to prove that they have nothing to do with the disappearance.
Apart from that, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince has authorized access to the consulate building for the Turkish authorities in relation to the case, with Saudi officials vowing to find a footage of the accident.
