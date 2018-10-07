Turkish Police Believe Disappeared Saudi Journalist Killed - Reports

Prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi went missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier. The journalist entered the consulate; however, the Turkish officials said that no proof has been found that Khashoggi left the mission. Riyadh assured that he left the premises the same day.
"The initial assessment of the Turkish police is that Mr. Khashoggi has been killed at the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul. We believe that the murder was premeditated and the body was subsequently moved out of the consulate," a Turkish official was quoted by Reuters as saying.
Previously, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated that he was ready to allow Turkey to search for the missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi within the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
