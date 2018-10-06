Register
21:42 GMT +306 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Camels

    Pride and Money: Why Plastic Surgery for Camels is Banned in Saudi Arabia

    © Sputnik / Mohammed al-Bakheet
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    210

    A high-ranking Saudi government official has revealed that Riyadh is cracking down on illegal cosmetic surgical operations performed on camels.

    The government of Saudi Arabia imposed an official ban on plastic surgery and botox injections for camels, which were used by some to enhance their animals’ appearance.
    The ban was apparently imposed due to conning camel owners using these methods improve their chances at fame and wealth.

    Botox For the Win

    Every year, Saudi Arabia hosts the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival – a massive event which attracts hundreds of thousands spectators and over 30,000 camels. This year’s festival featured a prize fund of $57 million, with $40 million being allocated to the camel beauty contest.

    And with this kind of money on the line, it’s hardly surprising that some people might try to employ questionable methods in order to boost their chances, as in 2017, when some 12 camels were disqualified because their owners injected them with Botox.

    This unfortunate occurrence prompted the Saudi authorities to crack down on illegal plastic surgery for camels.

    Camels
    © Sputnik / Mohammed al-Bakheet
    Camels

    Beauty and Pride

    As Saudi camel breeder Khaled al-Qahtani explained to Sputnik, camel owners resort to cosmetic surgery for their animals for two reasons in general.

    Camel at Syria Shrine Circus performance sends multiple people to hospital with injuries after bucking around the arena
    © Screenshot/Ronald Smith
    WATCH: ‘Spooked' Camel Unleashes Mayhem in Pittsburgh, Leaves Several Injured
    First, it’s the lure of the money, as a beautiful camel with good pedigree can be sold for a considerable sum, or it can win big prizes at beauty pageants for camels.

    Second, camel owners constantly compete with one another over “whose camel is the most beautiful.”

    "A white camel or a blue-eyed camel is a source of pride for its owner, their name would be on everyone’s lips. The price of a camel with such rare appearance could reach up to $1 million," al-Qahtani said.

    He also remarked that due to the obvious physiological differences between humans and camels, only a veterinarian can inject a camel with Botox, and that only a veterinarian desperate for money would agree to carry out such procedure.

    Muhammed Fahmi, a veterinarian at al-Taweej clinic in Riyadh, pointed out, however, that while cosmetic surgical operations aimed at enhancing camels’ appearance are deemed unacceptable, this ban does not extend to the procedures whose goal is to save the animal’s health or protect it from disfigurement.

    Ali al-Dwirdj, Director General of the Saudi Ministry of Environment’s Department of Health and Veterinary Control, told Sputnik that “illegal plastic surgery operations performed on animals, especially on camels, can inflict serious harm on the creatures’ health.”

    "Such operations are illegal and therefore are beyond the scope of government regulations. Such procedures are extremely risky as they are often conducted in non-sterile conditions, and the veterinarians conducting them cannot be held accountable for their mistakes," al-Dwirdj said.

    He also noted that Saudi authorities are cracking down on these illegal activities, with guilty camel owners and veterinarians alike being subjected to hefty fines.

    Related:

    Strange Moment: Camel Trapped Inside a Car
    Not as Painful as It Looks: Camel Chomps Six-Inch Needles
    Camels Escape Circus in Germany to Hang Out at McDonalds
    Tags:
    beauty pageant, camel, regulations, plastic surgery, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse