Israel Cuts Gaza Fishing Zone Limit Amid Protesters' Clashes With IDF - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Saturday ordered to cut the fishing zone limit for the Gaza Strip from nine to six nautical miles amid ongoing violent protests on the border with the enclave, Kan reported.

According to Kan broadcaster, the decision was taken after Friday's border clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

The day before, some 20,000 Palestinians took part in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on the Gaza Strip border, throwing grenades at the Israeli soldiers and trying to break through the border fence, according to the IDF press service. At least two Palestinians were killed and over 370 others were injured.

RIGHT NOW: A mob of approx 20K Gazans are burning tires, throwing bombs and grenades, and attempting to break through the border fence with Israel, which 10 armed terrorists did, until we stopped them. In response, an IDF aircraft carried out two strikes in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/siJKlAq7jG — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) October 5, 2018

​The clashes in the area have intensified in late March when Palestinian protesters began a large-scale campaign, dubbed the Great March of Return, prompting attempts to suppress the rallies by the Israeli forces.

Photo from the yesterday's Great Return March at the fence of Gaza strip#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/fVI1vJfxwP — Nour Abuelreesh🇵🇸 (@toghtogh1) October 6, 2018

​The violence reached its peak in May amid the opening of the US embassy in Tel Aviv timed to the anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. Then, Over 60 Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 others were wounded by the Israeli forces in the course of two days.