Turkey Summons Saudi Envoy Over Disappearance of Commentator Khashoggi - Reports

The journalist has not been seen for over 48 hours since Tuesday when he reportedly entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Saudi ambassador to Turkey has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the incident.

According to Khashoggi's fiancée, he had entered the consulate to get the necessary documents for a marriage licence, but never returned.

A spokesman for Turkey's president has said that the journalist remained inside the building, while Saudi officials insisted that he had left the diplomatic facility.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's official SPA news agency reported that an unidentified Saudi national was arrested and later extradited to Saudi Arabia for cashing checks without credit. However, it is unclear if this news had any relation to the journalist.

Jamal Khashoggi is a contributor to the Washington Post and the former general manager and editor-in-chief of Al Arab News Channel.