Israel Boosting Defense on Southern Borders - IDF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel is reinforcing the Southern Command of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) amid growing tensions at the border and intends to continue countering any terrorist attacks from Gaza, the IDF stated.

"The Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot & senior IDF & ISA officials decided to implement wide-scale reinforcements in the Southern Command & to continue acting to thwart terror & infiltrations from Gaza. Hamas is responsible for Gaza and all that emanates from it," the IDF said on Twitter.

According to local media reports, demonstrations might take place near the Gaza border on Friday.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians on the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return wave of protests.

Multiple protests have been held on Gaza-Israeli border since the beginning of the year, with many of them marred by outbreaks of violence.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been demanding that they would be allowed to return to their ancestral homes that are now on the Israeli-controlled territory.