Palestine Urges Berlin to Pressure Israel Over Razing Bedouin Village – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority Rami Hamdallah called on Germany to exert pressure on Israel over its plans to demolish the Bedouin Palestinian village of Khan-al Ahmar, located in the West Bank, WAFA news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, Hamdallah made this appeal during his meeting with Christian Glages, the new head of the German Representative Office in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Hamdallah and Glages reportedly discussed the growing Palestinian-German cooperation during their meeting, with Hamdallah also calling on Germany to support Palestinian-EU economic cooperation and assist in the recognition of the Palestinian state.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to start her two-day official visit to Israel later on Wednesday, but she has reportedly threatened to cancel it if Israel demolishes the village.

EU Warns Israel Against Demolition of Palestinian Village of Khan al-Ahmar

Israel plans to demolish the village and evacuate its 180 residents in compliance with a Israeli Supreme Court's ruling.

The global community has repeatedly voiced is protest over Israel's policy of demolishing Palestinian villages located in the West Bank in order to make way for Jewish settlements. As Israel has the authority for planning or construction in West Bank's Area C, where Khan-al Ahmar is located, it continues eliminating the houses built without construction permits.

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom warned Israel in September that the destruction of the village and the displacement of its residents would have grave consequences for Israel and would hinder the prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.