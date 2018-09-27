Russia, Turkey, Iran Discuss Situation on Ground in Idlib in Detail

"During the meeting a detailed discussion of the situation on the ground was held, primarily in Idlib deescalation zone," the statement said on Wednesday. "Participants of the meeting expressed their appreciation of the agreements reached in Sochi on September 17 on the stabilization of the situation in Idlib."
They also reiterated their commitment, the statement added, to speed up efforts to launch a constitutional committee based on the decision of the Congress of National Dialogue and resolution 2254.
