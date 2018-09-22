Gunmen Open Fire at Military Parade in South Iran, Casualties Reported (VIDEO)

According to the IRNA news agency, 20 people have been wounded, no exact number of killed has been reported so far.

The Press TV channel reported that several people were injured in the attack, without providing further details.

"Shooting began by several gunmen from behind the stand during the parade. There are several killed and injured," a correspondent told Iranian state television.

#Terrorist attack reported in #military parade in #Ahvaz, southwest of #Iran. Casualties are expected but no number of dead and wounded have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/NJD8o3MkjO — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) September 22, 2018

Iranian state news agency Tasnim reports that Takfiri terrorists opened fire at people in the city of Ahvaz.

First footage of the terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz this morning pic.twitter.com/S2K0QlwxZ3 — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) September 22, 2018

​​​​The military parade was held in honor of the anniversary of the beginning of an armed conflict between Iran and Iraq.

On June 7, 2017, a group of four people dressed in women's clothes opened fire in the Iranian parliament's building, which was followed by an explosion. A separate terrorist attack targeted the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini.