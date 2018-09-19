Turkey Simplifies Rules for Foreigners Wanting Citizenship – Decree

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkey has significantly simplified its rules for foreigners wanting to acquire Turkish citizenship, according to the relevant decree of the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published in the government’s Resmi Gazette on Wednesday.

According to the new rules, the amount of fixed capital investments needed to get the Turkish citizenship has been reduced from $2 million to $500,000.

READ MORE: Analysts: Many Actors Not Interested in Ending Syria War With Russia-Turkey Deal

In addition, foreigners owning real estate in Turkey worth $250,000 can now acquire the citizenship — the previous minimum was $1 million. The amount of money needed to be deposited in Turkish banks was slashed from $3 million to $500,000.

The requirements for foreigners who generate jobs in Turkey were also simplified, with the number of jobs needed to be created down to 50 from 100.