White Helmets Continue to Prepare Provocations in Idlib - Russian Envoy

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation already warned of possible false flag operations in the rebel-held region, claiming that the terrorists had transported several barrels of chlorine gas to the village of Basankul, near Idlib.

"Militants and White Helmet activists in the Idlib de-escalation zone are continuing preparations to stage false chemical attacks," Russian Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

The statement comes just a day after Moscow and Ankara signed a settlement memorandum, announcing they would establish demilitarized zone along the contact line between the armed opposition and Syrian troops.

READ MORE: Militants Brought Chlorine Gas to Idlib to Stage Chemical Attack — Russian MoD

Earlier in September, the Russian military stated that the White Helmets and Nusra Front* terrorists had approved videos of two scenes which would be transferred to the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in order to slander Damascus and justify possible operations against the Syrian government.

*Jabhat Nusra, also known as Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia