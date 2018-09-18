Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Strip Kills 2 Palestinians - Gaza Health Ministry

"The bodies of the two slain persons were brought to the Nasser hospital in the city of Khan Yunis. The Palestinians died in an Israeli airstrike," spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry Ashraf Kidra stated.
He did not specify whether or not the Palestinians were members of a militant group.
READ MORE: Two Palestinians Killed Following Clashes on Israel-Gaza Border — Reports
The recent violence on the Israeli-Gaza border has been created by continuous shelling and the release of torching balloons reportedly by Hamas militants into Israel.
The long-existing tensions in the Gaza Strip have escalated since late March when Palestinians launched weekly protest rallies at the border.
