Missiles Fired on Syrian Army Infrastructure in Latakia - Syrian TV

Unknown missiles attempted to hit a Syrian Army technical manufacturing facility in Latakia. One Syrian security source told Sputnik News that the missiles were repelled by the country's air defense system.

Syria journalist Leith Abou Fadel reports that missiles have since hit Latakia. Power outages have also been reported as a result of the blasts. One of Fadel's sources in the Syrian Army says that the missiles were shot by armed drones and were not airstrikes. Blasts have also been reported in the city of Baniyas, which is to the south of Latakia on the coast.

Even further to the south, in the city of Tartus, another explosion was reported overhead. According to a Syrian Army source who spoke with Al Mayadeen, the rockets were fired from the Mediterranean.

According to the Within Syria blog, two military bases near Latakia were hit.

