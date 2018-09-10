Turkey Sends Reinforcements to North of Syria - Militant Group Spokesman (VIDEO)

ANTAKYA (Sputnik) - The Turkish army keeps sending reinforcements to the north of Syria, Wael Alwan, a spokesman for Syrian militant group Faylaq al-Sham, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Turkey constantly keeps sending reinforcements to the observation units located within the northern Syrian territory," Alwan said.

He added that this could be the case of both Turkish military officers' rotation, and of the expansion of their ranks.

"Last night, new reinforcements arrived. Pieces of artillery, in particular, were delivered," Alwan said, specifying that they had been delivered to the observation units located in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Alwan suggested that the Turkish army was strengthening its position in Syria's north out of fear of terrorist attacks.

While the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories following several years of armed conflicts with the opposition and militant groups, including terrorist organizations, the Idlib de-escalation zone remains a stronghold of insurgency and is still being cleared of terrorists.

Turkey, along with Iran and Russia, contributes to the Syrian crisis settlement by being a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in the country and promoting stability and security establishment there.