Daesh militants have blown up an oil pipeline in the Kirkuk province in northern Iraq, Rudaw reported, citing head of Kurdish security forces Idris Rafaat.

According to Rafaat, the Iraqi police have not yet taken full control of the territory, so the Daesh fighters, who are situated in the highlands of Kirkuk, used the "vacuum created because of the change of the power" for the attack.

Bagdad regained the control of the Kirkuk province in northern Iraq last year after it had been under the control of an autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan for several years.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW