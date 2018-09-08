Six Killed, 39 Injured in Bus Accident in Turkey - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people were killed and 39 others were injured as a result of a bus accident en route Ankara-Aksaray in Turkey, local media reported on Saturday.

Previous reports said that five people had become victims of the accident.

Earlier in the day, the Haberturk TV channel reported that a passenger bus had fallen into a ditch on the road between Ankara and Aksaray at the turn to Ortakoy

According to NTV broadcaster, the rescue operation is underway and fire brigades and ambulances were sent to the scene of the accident.

In July, a train went off the tracks in the province of Tekirdag in the northwest of Turkey. NTV broadcaster reported back then that the death toll in the derailment was estimated to be 24, while 124 people were sent to hospitals.