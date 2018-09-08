Six Killed, 39 Injured in Bus Accident in Turkey - Reports

Previous reports said that five people had become victims of the accident.
Earlier in the day, the Haberturk TV channel reported that a passenger bus had fallen into a ditch on the road between Ankara and Aksaray at the turn to Ortakoy
READ MORE: Shocking PHOTOS Show School Bus Crash in Turkey, Killing 11 and Injuring 44
In July, a train went off the tracks in the province of Tekirdag in the northwest of Turkey. NTV broadcaster reported back then that the death toll in the derailment was estimated to be 24, while 124 people were sent to hospitals.
