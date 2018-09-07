WATCH Syrian Army Conducts Military Op on al-Safa Volcanic Plateau

According to a Sputnik correspondent in the As-Suwayda desert, an offensive operation is being conducted by the Syrian army against the terrorists that occupy the strategic heights in Tulul al-Safa, in the As-Suwayda desert in Syria’s south.

The fact that the Syrian army managed to advance 2 kilometers yesterday is deemed to be a significant success, as the As-Suwayda desert is an open stretch of land, with volcanic rock scattered all around the area. Occupying the local heights and sleeping volcanos, terrorist snipers exercise control over all approaches to the area.

With artillery and air squads having assisted the ground forces prior to the attack, dozens of terrorists were liquidated and the jihadists deserted several previously occupied locations, leaving behind weapons and ammunition.

The Sputnik correspondent noted that militants had even left behind their fellow fighters’ bodies, which is a rare thing to happen. The way to at least two major heights is currently open to the army, which is now merely 7 kilometers away from the ultimate destination and the last militant shelter in the desert.

The district is fully encircled by the Syrian army now, so that the issue of its full liberation from terrorists will be resolved in the near future, the Sputnik correspondent reported.

In August, the Russian General Staff confirmed that the Syrian government had successfully restored control over the provinces of Al-Suwayda, Daraa and Quneitra in southern Syria. Control was established in part thanks to the Russian Reconciliation Center having convinced some of the militants to lay down their weapons and either move to the province of Idlib, to reunite with their families or to join the fight against Daesh* and other terrorist groups.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.