Taliban Wants Direct Peace Talks With Afghan Government - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The news come after earlier announcement of Afghan Foreign Ministry it would not attend the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on September 4. Currently, Taliban commander Sher Agha stated that the negotiating sides should be represented by Afghans.

Taliban* movement is in favor of direct peace negotiations with the Afghan authorities without waiting for the participation of other parties, Taliban commander Sher Agha said Monday.

"Peace negotiations should be among Afghans and for Afghans. We should not wait for Pakistan, Iran, Russia, or America to bring peace to Afghanistan," he said, as quoted by CNN.

In August, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Sputnik that Kabul would not attend the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on September 4. Later, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Kabul would take part in talks in Moscow or elsewhere if the Taliban showed willingness for peace talks. The conference was later postponed, while the new date has not been set yet, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as various terrorist organizations continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia