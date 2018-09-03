Register
04:02 GMT +303 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

    Trump’s Team Offered Abbas Confederation with Jordan

    © REUTERS / Issam Rimawi/Pool/File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Abbas said he would only be interested if Israel joins the confederation.

    US President Donald Trump's peace team offered Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the idea of establishing a Palestine-Jordanian confederation, Abbas revealed Sunday.

    Speaking before a meeting with Israeli left-wing movement Peace Now and Israeli lawmakers, Abbas said he acknowledged his interest in such a project, but only if Israel would be a part of it.

    "I was asked if I believe in a federation with Jordan," Abbas said about a talk he held with Trump aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, according to Haaretz. "I answered: Yes, I want a confederation with Jordan and Israel. I have asked the Israelis if they would agree to such an offer."

    It is uncertain when the talks took place, as Abbas refused to meet with US representatives following Trump's unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

    Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), residents of the besieged Yarmouk refugee camp near Damascus, Syria, queue to receive food supplies (File)
    © AP Photo / UNRWA
    Palestine Slams US for End of UNRWA Funding Program
    A Palestinian-Jordan confederation has been suggested by some on the Israeli right as a way to avoid granting full state status to Palestinians. The arrangement would also allow Israel to avoid taking responsibility for the estimated 3.5 million Palestinians in the West Bank.

    Abbas's reply is believed to be an attempt to torpedo the project, however, since it is highly unlikely that Tel Aviv would be interested in joining into a confederation with Jordan.

    It is undisclosed what level of autonomy Palestine might gain under a confederation, as well as other administrative details of such a plan.

    Abbas expressed his willingness to agree on a land-swap agreement with Israel, but did not elaborate on how an evacuation of Israeli settlements from the West Bank would be organized.

    Speaking with Israeli activists and lawmakers, Abbas said he views Washington as "hostile towards the Palestinians," adding that US is "closing down the peace process."

    "The US wants to completely sabotage UNRWA," he said, referring to the UN's aid agency for Palestinian refugees.

    A young girl holds a bearing images of the Israeli and Palestinian flags during a Israeli left-wing activist rally demanding fresh Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the killing of late Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Rabin Square in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on October 24, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / Jack Guez GUEZ
    Trump Indicated Peace Plan for Israel & Palestine Must Have Compromise – Scholar
    Last week, Washington announced it had ended funding the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). A week before, the US canceled some $300 million in bilateral aid to Palestinians.

    After his election, Trump said that an Israeli-Palestinian peace was a priority and some analysts predicted that the newly-minted US leader might manage to deliver on a deal to end the long and bitter rivalry between the two nations.

    However, the unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capitol buried hopes for such a deal. In March, a peace plan was unveiled that involved the creation of a Palestinian state that would encompass Gaza Strip and only half of today's West Bank, with most Israeli settlements remaining in place and no recognition of Jerusalem — or even half of it — as Palestine's capitol.

    The plan put forth by Tel Aviv and the Trump advisors from the US was fiercely rejected by Palestinians.

    Related:

    Resurgence of Labor Union Power; Anti-Semitism & Israeli Occupation of Palestine
    Mahmoud Abbas Against 'Destroying' Israel With Palestine Migrant Influx – Report
    UN Agency for Palestine Refugees Confirms US Stops All Funding in 2018
    Lana Del Rey Vows to 'Visit Palestine' During Israel Tour in Wake of Backlash
    Trump Cancels Military Parade; Palestine's 'One-State' Reality
    Palestine Under Fire, Trump Approval Rating Up Among Blacks, Friday Wrap Up
    Tags:
    confederation, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Mahmoud Abbas, Israel, Jordan, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse