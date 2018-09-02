Archaeologists Discover Neolithic Village in Nile Delta - Antiquities Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) - An Egyptian-French archaeological expedition has discovered the remains of a Neolithic settlement in the Nile delta, the Egyptian Antiquities Ministry said Sunday.

The find was made in Tell el-Samara in the Dakahlia Governorate. Archaeologists unearthed the remains of buildings and silos containing traces of plants and animals, as well as stone tools and ceramics used by the Stone Age inhabitants of the village.

"The importance of this discovery is that Neolithic-era settlements have never been discovered before in this area… The discovery allows archaeologists to study prehistoric societies that lived in the Nile Delta before the rule of the First Dynasty of Egypt," Aiman Ashmawy, the head of ancient Egyptian artifacts at the ministry, said in a statement.

READ MORE: New Ancient Sphinx Discovered in Egypt's Luxor

Nadia Khedr, head of Egyptian, Greek and Roman antiquities of the Mediterranean Sea at the ministry, said that scientists will study the organic material found at the site to get a deeper insight into the emergence of agriculture and stockbreeding in prehistoric Egypt.