Houthis Claim to Target Saudi Ship Off Jizan Coast - Reports

No immediate Saudi comment has been made after Yemen's Al Masirah TV reported that the Houthis had targeted a Saudi ship off the coast of Jizan.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier, on August 26, Yemen's Houthi movement reportedly launched two Zelzal-1 missiles in the direction of Saudi Arabian provinces along the border, targeting "gatherings of Saudi soldiers," one located in Jizan and the other in Najran.

© Sputnik / Osama al-Sabah Yemeni Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Targeting Saudi Town of Jizan - Reports

Recently, the Houthis have intensified missile attacks on neighboring Saudi Arabia, but most of the attacks have been repelled.

Yemen has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the government and Houthi rebels.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Gulf countries has been conducting airstrikes against the Houthis at the Yemeni government's request.