Houthis Claim to Target Saudi Ship Off Jizan Coast - Reports

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Earlier, on August 26, Yemen's Houthi movement reportedly launched two Zelzal-1 missiles in the direction of Saudi Arabian provinces along the border, targeting "gatherings of Saudi soldiers," one located in Jizan and the other in Najran.
READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missile Fired by Yemen Rebels
Yemen has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the government and Houthi rebels.
Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Gulf countries has been conducting airstrikes against the Houthis at the Yemeni government's request.
All comments
Show new comments (0)