Yemen Rebels Fire Missile at Saudi Arabia's Najran Region - Reports

According to Houthi-controlled Masirah TV, the Yemen-based rebel group fired a ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia's Najran region.

The Badr-1 missile targeted "a new military camp," according to media reports.

On August 28, Saudi Arabian air defense forces intercepted a missile fired in the direction of the city of Najran by Yemen Rebels.

Houthi TV says #Yemen 🇾🇪 rebels launched Badr-1 a ballistic missile towards a #Saudi 🇸🇦 military camp in the southern city of Najran.



This is now happening on a daily basis.



Yesterday, the Saudis intercepted a missile also fired towards Najranhttps://t.co/czE7GZT6ke — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) August 29, 2018

​Saudi Arabia is frequently targeted by rebels from within Yemen who carry out missile launches.

For the past several years, Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthis.