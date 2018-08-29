Yemen Rebels Fire Missile at Saudi Arabia's Najran Region - Reports

The Badr-1 missile targeted "a new military camp," according to media reports.
On August 28, Saudi Arabian air defense forces intercepted a missile fired in the direction of the city of Najran by Yemen Rebels.
Houthi TV says #Yemen 🇾🇪 rebels launched Badr-1 a ballistic missile towards a #Saudi 🇸🇦 military camp in the southern city of Najran.— SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) August 29, 2018
This is now happening on a daily basis.
Yesterday, the Saudis intercepted a missile also fired towards Najranhttps://t.co/czE7GZT6ke
Saudi Arabia is frequently targeted by rebels from within Yemen who carry out missile launches.
For the past several years, Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthis.
