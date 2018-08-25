Syria on Verge of Defeating Daesh Terror Group – Ambassador to Russia

TSKHINVALI (Sputnik) – Syria is currently on the brink of the full victory over the Daesh* terror group, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said on Saturday.

"We are on the verge of the final victory over terrorism represented by the so-called IS [Daesh]," Haddad said during a meeting with the president of the partially-recognized South Ossetia in Tskhinvali.

The conflict between the government forces and multiple opposition and terror groups has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. Since 2015, the Russian forces have been supporting the Syrian army in its fight against terrorism. In late 2017, the defeat of Daesh in the Middle Eastern country was declared.

Government forces that have recently regained control over the majority of territories once controlled by terrorists are still carrying out offensives against terrorists in some parts of the country.

