Eid al-Adha, or the "Festival of the Sacrifice," is the second of two globally celebrated annual Islamic holidays, the other being Eid Al-Fitr.

About two million Muslims from all over the world are gathering in Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The Islamic scripture claims that every healthy Muslim with the financial means should make a pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

The festival honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

