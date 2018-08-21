Register
06:30 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the Taliban insurgent

    Moscow Confirms Taliban's Participation in Meeting on Afghanistan

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of the Taliban movement will attend the Moscow format of Afghan reconciliation talks scheduled for September 4, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov said Monday.

    On Monday, Kabulov told Sputnik that Russia expected the Taliban to participate in the upcoming conference. Later in the day, the Wall Steet Journal reported citing sources that Taliban representatives had agreed to participate in this meeting. Afghan Ambassador to Russia Abdul Qayyum Kochai told Sputnik that Kabul did not mind the participation of the Taliban in the meeting.

    "Yes, they will come on September 4. Preparation for the meeting is now underway," Kabulov told the Izvestiya newspaper.

    People visit Zaryadye Nature-Landscape Park in Moscow, Russia. Background from left: Spasskaya (Savior) Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and domes of Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat Cathedral (St. Basil's Cathedral)
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Taliban Accepts Invitation to Attend Afghan Reconciliation Talks in Moscow - Reports
    Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow maintains contacts with the Taliban only to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in Afghanistan and to encourage this group to join the process of national reconciliation. In March 2018, Kabulov said that contacts between Moscow and the Taliban had been established several years ago, when Russia was seriously concerned about the possibility of terrorist threats to Russian overseas institutions and citizens. The diplomat stressed the importance to clarify the plans of the Taliban leadership towards the Russians, and Moscow received assurances that the Taliban had no hostile intentions towards Russian citizens and institutions.

    The latest diplomatic efforts on Afghanistan come amid Kabul’s bids to reach a lasting ceasefire. On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a conditional ceasefire with the Taliban to mark the upcoming Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday. The ceasefire began on Monday and is projected to last until November 19. The president stressed that the ceasefire would be established only if the radical movement agreed to cease hostilities. However, local media reported earlier on Monday that the Taliban movement kidnapped passengers travelling on three buses in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province despite the announcement of the ceasefire.

    READ MORE: Taliban Leader Refuses to Declare Eid Ceasefire in Afghanistan — Officials

    In June, the two sides declared a ceasefire timed to the Eid al-Fitr holiday. The government then prolonged the duration of the truce. The Taliban, however, did not follow suit.

    Afghanistan's government forces have long been fighting Taliban insurgency, as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh, outlawed in Russia), with the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducting joint counterterrorist operations across the country.

    Related:

    Suicide Bombing Near Election Office in Afghanistan Reportedly Kills Policeman
    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76; What Post-War Afghanistan Will Look Like
    Suicide Bomber Blows Himself in Afghanistan Madrasa - Reports
    Tags:
    Taliban, Russia, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse