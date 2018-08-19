New Shelling Attacks in Syria Leave Serviceman Killed, 4 Injured – Russian MoD

"One soldier of the Syrian Arab Republic was killed and four others were injured during the shelling attacks," the center said in a daily bulletin.
Former militants in the Syrian southwest laid down their arms including a vehicle, 30 mines and 3 tonnes of ammunition of various types and caliber, according to the reconciliation center.
Russian military doctors have also provided eight Syrian civilians including four children with medical assistance within last 24 hours.
Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.
